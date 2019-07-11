Eagle County Smiles program receives a new grant

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is pleased to announce it has received a $16,500 grant from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation. These funds will support the Eagle County Smiles oral health program.

Eagle County Smiles provides oral care access for uninsured children in Eagle County. The program has served more than 600 children since its inception in 2010. Through grant funding, such as those provided from Rocky Mountain Health Foundation and numerous community partners, the Eagle County Smiles program addresses a critical health need, provides comprehensive oral health services and establishes a dental home for children who would otherwise be without oral health care.

“We are honored to receive these funds from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, which will ultimately continue to provide dental services to children who need it most right here in the Vail Valley,” Vail Valley Charitable Fund Executive Director Brooke Skjonsby said.

With the mission of improving the overall health of a community, Rocky Mountain Health Foundation serves 22 Western Slope counties. The foundation addresses some of the Western Slope’s most pressing health needs, including access to health care, hunger, transportation to/from medical treatments, and integrated behavioral health. More information can be found at http://rmhealth.org/.

“We are thrilled to award grant funds to such an important organization like the Vail Valley Charitable Fund,” Rocky Mountain Health Foundation Executive Director Michaelle Smith said in a news release. “Rocky Mountain Health Foundation prioritizes our funding around efforts that address critical needs and increase access to health for the underserved. What a gift it is to work with Eagle County Smiles to make our community better.”

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The fund has grown significantly over the past 23 years, having raised and distributed $8 million to over 1,600 families in our community.