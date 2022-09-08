Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures

Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot.



Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.



The first measure, Ballot Issue 1A, is a 2% tax on short-term lodging in unincorporated Eagle County and Gypsum to provide funding for child care and housing for our local workforce.



The second measure, Ballot Issue 1B, is for the establishment of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and a .5% sales tax in order to expand and enhance transportation across the Eagle River Valley.



Statements must be received no later than noon on Friday, September 23, 2022.