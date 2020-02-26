Eagle County special district candidates face Friday deadline to file petitions

Friday is the deadline for candidates to submit nomination petitions for various special district board elections scheduled valley-wide on May 5.

There are dozens of special districts operating in Eagle County — from Arrowhead Metro District to Vail Recreation District. Some of the elections will be canceled because there are not enough candidates for contested races, due in part to the specific functions of the various districts.

The Colorado legislature played a part in changing this spring’s special district election landscape. State legislators have altered the schedule so special district elections will occur on odd years beginning in 2023. That means various full terms that will be up for election this year are for three-year terms.

While there are dozens of elections planned on May 5, here is nomination petition information for some of the more broadly-known organizations.

Mountain Recreation

There are three seats open for three-year terms. The board seats up for election are currently held by Liz Jones, Mikayla Curtis and Chris Pryor.

Prospective candidates must submit a self-nomination form to the designated election official, Meghan Hayes, at the offices of Marchetti and Weaver, 28 Second Street, Suite 213, Edwards, CO.

Eagle County Paramedic Services

There are three seats open for three-year terms. The board seats up for election are currently held by Janet Bartnik, Jeff Kingston and Dan Smith.

Prospective candidates must submit a self-nomination form to the designated election official for the Eagle County Health Services District, Veronica Ross, at the offices of Cockrel and Cole, 1055 Edwards Boulevard, Edwards, CO.

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District

There are two seats open for three-year terms. The board seats up for election are currently held by Eric Collom and Jon Asper. Asper has passed away and Collom is term-limited.

Prospective candidates must submit a self-nomination form to the designated election official, Debbie Braucht, at the offices of Marchetti and Weaver, 28 Second Street, Suite 213, Edwards, CO or at the Eagle Fire Station, 425 East Third Street, Eagle, CO.

Gypsum Fire District

There are currently two seats open for three-year terms. The board seats up for election are currently held by Bill Baxter and Jennifer Widholm. Baxter is term-limited.

Prospective candidates must submit a self-nomination form to the designated election official, Rhonda Tatham, at the fire station located at 511 Second Street, Gypsum, CO.

Eagle River Fire Protection District

The Avon-based fire district serves the county from the top of Tennessee Pass to Wolcott, not including Vail. The terms of directors Clint Janssen, John Halloran, Cindy Moran and Bill Simmons expire this year. None of those board members is term-limited.

Prospective candidates can deliver self-nomination forms to the district’s office at 1050 Edwards Village Boulevard.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Four of the seven seats on the district’s board of directors are up for election this year. Those seats are currently held by Dick Cleveland, George Gregory and Robert Warner Jr. There’s also a two-year term available. That seat is currently held by Timm Paxson.

Self-nomination forms can be picked up and dropped off at the district’s office at 846 Forest Road in Vail.

Vail Recreation District

This district has two seats up for election on its five-member board. Those seats are currently held by Roland J. Kjesbo and Bill J. Suarez. Suarez is ineligible to run again due to term-limit requirements.

Nomination forms can be picked up and dropped off at the district office at 700 South Frontage Road in Vail.

EagleVail Metropolitan District

This board has two seats up for election on its five-person board of directors. Those seats are currently held by Chuck Toms and David Warner.

Jon Erickson is the designated election official for the district, and forms may be picked up and dropped off at the Edwards offices of Marchetti & Weaver, 28 Second Street, Suite 213.