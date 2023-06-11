Eagle County survey reveals a number of opinions about regulating short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in Eagle County make up about 14% of the total housing stock. County officials are looking into whether and how to regulate short-term units.

By the numbers • 289: Responses to an online survey regarding short-term rental regulations in Eagle County. • 60%: Respondents who favor short-term rental licenses. • 67%: Respondents favoring a cost-covering administrative fee. • 53%: Those who favor assessing an impact fee?

Eagle County officials are seeking public input about possibly creating regulations for short-term rentals, and people have responded.

Part of looking for input includes an online survey . That survey is still live on the county’s website . It asks a handful of questions and then asks for open-ended comments.

The survey as of June 5 had garnered 289 responses, which county communications director Justin Patrick called “very robust.”

Overall, about 60% of survey respondents favor some form of regulation. There’s even more support — 67% — for collecting fees to cover the cost of the licensing program.

The least support — not quite 53% — is for collecting impact fees to help locals “impacted” by the short-term rental market and “mitigate visitor impacts.”

The open-ended questions garnered some lengthy responses.

One person, who favored regulations, wrote, “Making it more difficult for people to buy up homes to turn them into (short-term rentals) or even their vacation homes provides more opportunities for regular people to find places to live.”

Another wrote that regulations need to differentiate between occasional short-term rentals — such as homes rented a few nights per year by people renting out their primary homes — and those that are “effectively businesses operating in residential areas.”

Another respondent gave a “maybe” about regulation, noting that homeowner and property owner associations already regulate a number of potential short-term rentals.

“I’d like to know an estimate of how many (short-term rentals) exist in unincorporated (Eagle County) that are not already regulated.”

Another respondent came out against regulating those rentals, writing, “I think overall we are headed towards over-regulation and taxation. With the upcoming enormous property tax increase, it will already be extremely difficult to own a private home in Eagle County … adding more financial burden will most likely reduce the affordability of rental properties … as property owners will be required to raise rents just to keep up with the cost of ownership.”

Another person wrote that a licensing program could be run without charging a fee or create a system that “can easily be used to impose burdensome regulations and artificial caps.”

But another regulation supporter noted that lodging businesses are subject to “several types of licenses … Beyond the financial tax impacts there needs to be an accountability measure on life and health and safety standards.”

In a June 5 work session with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, county Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman noted that as proposed regulations are drafted, county officials want to link that process with what’s already being done at Beaver Creek. Other work on the proposed regulations will include how to assess fees, either per unit or per bedroom.

The commissioners could see a draft of the regulations in early fall, with an eye toward having those regulations in place by the time the coming ski season begins.