Eagle County tables Edwards RiverPark hearing

EAGLE — If this were a “normal” week, one of the big talkers around the valley would be the beginning of the Edwards RiverPark public hearings before the Eagle County Planning Commission.

But in the age of COVID-19, those hearings are tabled. On Monday morning Eagle County Community Development Director Morgan Beryl announced all active land use files in Eagle County will be tabled until April 8.

Originally, on Wednesday, March 18, the planning commission was scheduled to take a site visit of the Edwards RiverPark property and open public hearings for the proposal’s planned unit development application, zone change and 1041 permit. The file has been tabled but a new hearing date has not yet been set. When a new hearing date is established, all proper public noticing requirements will be observed.

