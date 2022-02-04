Eagle County teens fall victim to ‘digital blackmail’

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement have seen an increase in the number of reports of teens falling victim to social media scammers and “digital blackmail.“

Recently, several male teens have been targeted and are reporting that scammers will coerce them into sending sexually explicit photos before blackmailing them, according to a press release issued Friday.

In these instances, teens receive a friend request from complete strangers who introduce themselves as females and send sexually suggestive images to the young, in this case male, victims. They then ask for photos in return, according to reports from the Sheriff’s Office.

When the teen responds with intimate photos, the “digital blackmail” begins. The scammer will demand money, threatening to share the photos online or with the victim’s friends or family.

The Sheriff’s Office advises teens not to accept friend requests from strangers and to avoid sharing personal information or sexually explicit photos. The office also encouraged adults to talk to the teens in their lives about the potential dangers of this scam.

If you or someone you know falls victim to this type of digital blackmail, do not pay them any money, don’t delete anything, and make sure to preserve any evidence with screenshots. It is important to end all communication with the scammer, block them and report the scam to local law enforcement.

Digital blackmail can also be used to describe “revenge porn,” in which blackmail is coming from persons that a victim was once intimate with. Distribution of intimate images without consent is a crime and once the images have been posted to the internet, they often cannot be deleted.

National Investigators are currently seeing increased activity on Snapchat, with predators targeting children and teens on TikTok through their embedded Snapchat identities, which makes searching easy, according to the press release. Predators then contact those users on Snapchat, acting like peers in an attempt to groom them online.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended that parents talk to their children about their online activities, make them aware of these kinds of scams and educate them about what to do if they find themselves in this kind of situation.

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of a social media scam should end all contact with the scammer immediately and block them on all social media accounts. Privacy settings can also be changed to keep the scammer from accessing the victim’s list of friends.

Next, law enforcement advises that victims change all passwords, setting them to strong, unique alphanumeric codes. Victims might also consider starting a new email account and letting contacts know that their old accounts were hacked so they do not open messages that may be coming from the scammer.

Finally, locals of all ages are advised to keep a sticker or other cover over their computer’s webcam. Alerts can also be set up to notify you of any new online posts that involve your name.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children runs a campaign called “NetSmatz” that offers assistance in learning how to protect children and teens online. Visit Missingkids.org/NetSmartz or follow @NetSmartzKids on Facebook for more information.

If you need help removing sexually explicit photos from the internet, visit Missingkids.org/takeitdown.