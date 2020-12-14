Eagle County to commit $3 million to aid small businesses

In response to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders have placed on local small businesses, Eagle County will disburse $3 million in economic assistance for those businesses through the Eagle County Bridge Grant program. A resolution adopting the program will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 15. If approved, the application process will open immediately.

The grant program’s goals are to:

Provide economic relief to locally-owned small businesses that are operating at a reduced capacity due to public health orders, with the goal of keeping businesses operating while waiting for orders to lift.

Keep downtowns and main streets active and energized by assisting small brick and mortar businesses that may be on the brink of closing.

Details about the specified use of the funds, eligibility requirements, and timeline of the grant, as well as a link to the application will be available beginning Tuesday at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org.

“We know many businesses in our community have suffered and continue to suffer immense hardship through no fault of their own,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry in a news release.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have strived to balance as best as possible local economic vitality with the need to follow difficult but effective public health guidance,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “That said, we know that many businesses and their employees have taken a huge hit and have experienced unprecedented challenges in the face of this pandemic.”

Commissioner Matt Scherr says the county has been actively seeking the best ways to support critical small businesses and the dependent workforce. “The Eagle County Bridge Grant program is our most comprehensive effort yet to offer a counterweight to some of the negative economic forces affecting our local establishments.”

