Eagle County to cut ECO Transit occupancy starting Monday

Local transit systems are cutting bus occupancy in response to new state public health orders.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, Eagle County’s ECO Transit will begin implementing stricter social distancing guidelines as required by state public health orders.

ECO Transit buses will be limited to 50% of seated capacity, with 6 feet of social distance required between households to the extent possible. This is approximately 18 to 19 people on a 40-foot bus. Passengers are expected to seat themselves as far away from non-household members as they can. Drivers will deny boarding and/or bypass stops when capacity is reached.

Transit supervisors will be monitoring loads and adding capacity at peak hours to the extent resources allow. However, demand may still exceed capacity at peak travel times which include:

Riders should be prepared for potential delays when traveling during these times and arrange to travel outside of these times when possible.

Masks continue to be required on board ECO Transit buses, at transit facilities, and while waiting at transit stops.

Avon’s transit system has also cut occupancy to 50%, with riders required to keep 6 feet of distance between household groups when possible. Avon buses will keep open one window per side of the vehicle to keep air circulating.

While the town is beefing up service at peak times on certain routes, drivers may have to drive by stops if a bus is already full according to the new rules.

Transit riders are also encouraged to register for Colorado’s Exposure Notifications Program, which can quickly notify you if you’ve likely been exposed to COVID-19, allowing you to reduce risk for your loved ones, seek timely medical attention, and stay home.

For information on schedules and fares, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit or download the web app at http://www.transithub.com.