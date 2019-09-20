Eagle County to dedicate Mott’s Landing Sept. 24

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County will dedicate Mott’s Landing and celebrate the official opening of the Horn Ranch Bridge at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The ceremony will take place on the south side of the bridge, located on U.S. Highway 6 west of Wolcott at mile marker 157. The project was completed as part of the Eagle to Horn Ranch Open Space segment of the Eagle Valley Trail.

Tuesday’s dedication will honor Dave and Sue Mott, who donated an easement allowing the Horn Ranch Bridge to cross their property. The donation allowed ECO Trails to shorten the bridge span and eliminated the need for a bridge pier in the middle of the river.

“The Motts’ generosity allowed us to realize both environmental benefits and budgetary savings on the project,” Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said. “We are so grateful for their community spirit.”

The Eagle to Horn Ranch section of trail cost $7 million, with $2 million coming from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant award. Additional funding included $200,000 from the town of Eagle and $4.8 million from Eagle County’s ECO Trails, ECO Transit, Open Space and Capital Improvement funds.

The segment represents a 6.5 mile section of the planned 63 mile-long Eagle Valley Trail, which will connect all of the communities of the Eagle River and Gore Creek valleys from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon. To date, 51 miles of the trail are complete. The remaining 12 are the most difficult and costly, at an estimated $20 million. Challenges range from available land to topography.

For more information on the Mott’s Landing Dedication or the Eagle Valley Trail, call ECO Trails Program Manager Kevin Sharkey, 970-328-3523 or email kevin.sharkey@eaglecounty.us.