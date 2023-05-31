Eagle County to expand Shift Bike e-bike rental program

Eagle County is expanding its Shift Bike e-bike sharing program.

Eagle County has announced the expansion of the Shift Bike electric bike share program, aimed at providing more convenient, eco-friendly transportation options.

Single-occupancy vehicles — small cars and trucks — account for 42% of Eagle County’s greenhouse gas emissions. In an effort to reduce that pollution, the Eagle County Climate Action Plan established recommended actions, including:

Reduce single-occupancy vehicle commute trips by two days per week;

Create a community-wide interconnected mobility system to support multi-modal transportation;

Electric bike sharing programs.

The Shift Bike program gives people the opportunity to get out of their cars and onto e-bikes, utilizing the growing Eagle Valley Trail for a more fun and scenic commute in Eagle County.

The Shift Bike launch party is scheduled for June 2, from 4-6 p.m. outside the Mountain Recreation Edwards Field House at Freedom Park in Edwards. E-bike deployment will start earlier that week.

Shift Bike’s pricing is intended for local commuting, rather than bike rentals which are best utilized through local bike shops. Membership rates are:

$25 monthly membership, which includes 60 minutes of daily ride time and only $0.15 per minute after that with no unlocking fee.

$100 seasonal membership, which is the same as the monthly membership, but for five months.

There is also a reduced rate (5 cents per minute) after the daily included 60 minutes. There’s a $25 seasonal membership for income-qualified individuals.

See the program website for more pricing details and to download the app.