Eagle County to host live streaming forum on community response to COVID-19

Eagle County will host “Community Conversation: A Safer Winter” on Friday, Nov. 20 beginning at 12:30 p.m. The virtual forum will feature representatives from the business community, medical community and local government.

Topics will include an overall update on disease trends and potential impacts to the local health care system. Participants will also address efforts to safely welcome visitors and increased economic activity in the coming months, along with the approach the county has taken to balance the risks and benefits for the physical health, emotional well-being, social and economic needs of the community.

The panel will be facilitated by Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. Panelists will include:

Heath Harmon, Eagle County Director of Public Health and Environment

Chris Romer, President and CEO, Vail Valley Partnership

Birch Barron, Eagle County Director of Emergency Management

Will Cook, President and CEO, Vail Health

The Community Conversation will be live streamed and recorded at http://www.ecgtv.com, and at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, and in Spanish at https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on Comcast in the Eagle River Valley and on channel 19 in the Roaring Fork Valley.

—

El Condado de Eagle organizará un foro de transmisión en vivo sobre la respuesta de la comunidad al COVID-19

Contact: Preguntas Generales, CovidQuestions@eaglecounty.us, 970-328-9750

Contacto para los Medios de Comunicación: Kris Widlak, Directora de Comunicaciones, communications@eaglecounty.us

18 de noviembre del 2020 – El Condado de Eagle organizará una “Conversación Comunitaria: Un Invierno Más Seguro” el día viernes 20 de noviembre a partir de las 12:30 pm. El foro virtual contará con representantes de la comunidad empresarial, la comunidad médica y el gobierno local.

Los temas incluirán una actualización general sobre las tendencias de la enfermedad y los posibles impactos en el sistema de salud local. Los participantes también abordarán los esfuerzos para dar una bienvenida segura a los visitantes y el aumento de la actividad económica en los próximos meses, junto con el enfoque que ha adoptado el Condado para equilibrar los riesgos y beneficios para la salud física, el bienestar emocional, y las necesidades sociales y económicas de la comunidad.

El panel será facilitado por la Comisionada del Condado de Eagle, Kathy Chandler-Henry.

Los panelistas incluirán a:

Heath Harmon, Director de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Eagle

Chris Romer, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de Vail Valley Partnership

Birch Barron, Director de Manejo de Emergencias del Condado de Eagle

Will Cook, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de Vail Health.

La Conversación Comunitaria se transmitirá en vivo en http://www.ecgtv.com, en Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, y en español en https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco. El evento también se transmitirá en Eagle County TV, que se encuentra en el canal 18 de Comcast en el valle de Eagle River y en el canal 19 en el Valle de Roaring Fork.