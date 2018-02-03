Eagle County to host third stakeholder meeting on waste diversion Feb. 7 in Rifle

RIFLE — Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling will host a community stakeholder meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, to discuss opportunities for waste management, recycling and waste diversion in northwest Colorado. The meeting will take place at the Garfield County Road & Bridge Administration Office, located at 0298 County Road 333A in Rifle.

This is the third of four stakeholder meetings for the Northwest Colorado Regional Waste

Diversion Study. The meeting will be a roundtable discussion to further consider options for working together to increase waste diversion in the study area. All interested community members are invited to participate.

Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling was awarded a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to fund this study as part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program. Souder Miller & Associates was hired on behalf was hired by Eagle County to lead the study and prepare a report. The study includes four waste composition audits, four stakeholder meetings, a stakeholder survey, gap analysis and a final report.

Those unable to attend the Wednesday, Feb. 7, meeting may contact Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@soudermiller.com for more information and to be included in future updates.