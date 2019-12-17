Eagle County to join lawsuit against JUUL, other e-cigarette manufacturers

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Vaping Flavors

Eagle County is joining a lawsuit in federal district court aimed at combating the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to youth, as well as the public health issue of youth addiction to nicotine.

The multi-district litigation is against manufacturers of e-cigarettes and related items, including JUUL Labs, for developing products that specifically appeal to children.

“We intend to hold e-cigarette manufacturers responsible for the harm they have inflicted on our communities, our schools and our children. Too many kids believe that vaping is safe and cool due to the intentional and frankly, despicable youth-centered marketing tactics used by JUUL and others,” said Jeanne McQueeney, chair of the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

“This is one more way to call attention to the vaping epidemic. We will continue to educate our residents, young and old, about the real risks and harms of vaping; and help facilitate treatment for those who have become addicted to nicotine,” McQueeney said.

Currently, there are over 200 lawsuits filed against JUUL Labs and related entities, many of which have been aggregated into a single proceeding in San Francisco. Eagle County will work with the law firm of Keller Rohrback LLP, which is representing multiple government entities in the JUUL Labs multi-district litigation, including Boulder County.