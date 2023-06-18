Eagle County to receive $2.6 million federal Payment In Lieu of Taxes funding

Federal property makes up most of Eagle County's land area. The federal Payment In Lieu of Taxes program provides money to counties to help pay for local government operations.

Vail Daily archive

By the numbers $2.4 million: 2020 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Eagle County

2020 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Eagle County $2.6 million: 2023 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Eagle County

2023 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Eagle County $3.7 million: 2023 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Garfield County

2023 federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Garfield County $204 million: Approximate Eagle County 2023 budget across all funds

Public land makes up about 80% of Eagle County’s land area. Of that, the vast majority belongs to the federal government. That means the county isn’t able to assess property taxes on that land.

Since 1976, the feds have used the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program to make up that shortfall. Eagle County this year is set to receive just more than $2.6 million from that fund.

In all, payments to Colorado’s counties add up to more than $45 million. Payments can vary widely. Adams County, on the Front Range, won’t receive any money from the fund. The biggest payment to a county is the $4.1 million heading to Mesa County.

According to a joint release from Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, the federal government every year collects more than $26.3 billion from commercial activity on public lands. A portion of that is then returned to states and counties.

“Colorado public lands draw visitors from all over the world, but local counties miss out on tax revenue generated on these lands,” Hickenlooper said in the release. “(Payment In Lieu of Taxes) ensures a portion of this money goes directly back to our communities, supporting essential public services and funding school districts, firefighters, and police.”

In Eagle County, the federal payment accounts for just more than 1% of spending across all funds. Still, $2.6 million is nothing to sneeze at.

Eagle County Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman said much of the federal money goes into the general fund, with some funds boosting the budget of the county Road and Bridge Department. Klosterman added that a good bit of the federal payment in lieu money goes to public safety.

The money helps offset some of the town of Vail’s costs for safety operations on Vail Pass, as well as other public safety items.

While money goes to public safety, those dollars are just part of the general fund, so the spending records don’t reflect the source of the money.

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said outside of specific grants, he’s not aware of what money in his office’s annual budget comes from the federal government.

Klosterman said the federal payments have been relatively consistent over the years, with fairly regular cost-of-living adjustments.

“It’s a reliable source of revenue,” she said. “They sometimes threaten to get rid of it at the federal level, but our state elected officials understand the importance of it.”