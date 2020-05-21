Eagle County to update COVID-19 public health order, launches business toolkit

Eagle County expects to go to the blue phase of its transition trail map on Monday, which would allow restaurants to open at reduced capacity.

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is updating the county’s public health order regarding COVID-19. In alignment with the county’s transition trail map, the move to the “blue” phase is anticipated to take place on Monday, May 25.

Officials note that Eagle County’s ability to implement the new order is dependent on state approval of a variance request. The county submitted the request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on May 11 but has not yet received a response. The state could approve, approve with conditions, or deny the request.

Eagle County stated in a release on Thursday that current disease surveillance shows the county is prepared to take the next step. Public health will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19. As some restrictions are rolled back, Eagle County officials note the importance of residents and business leaders continuing to meet social distancing requirements.

County launches COVID-19 business toolkit

The county is also sharing an updated COVID-19 business toolkit to help local businesses navigate the transition from the green phase to the blue phase of the transition trail map. The transition goes into effect with the updated public health order intended to become effective May 25, pending state approval of the county’s variance request.

The toolkit was developed through a collaborative effort between the county, the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Valley Partnership, and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce. It was designed to organize and consolidate guidance and resources available to businesses as they prepare for the next iteration of the public health order.

“The residents, businesses, organizations, and governments of Eagle County have done very well in this effort so far, and we have been leading the way in the State of Colorado” says a letter to the business community from the Board of County Commissioners included in the toolkit. “This is due to your hard work and diligence, and the next phases of our recovery are equally as reliant on individuals and businesses in Eagle County moving forward, in unison, through the next phases of the new Public Health Order.”

Additional information and regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at http://www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.

What the blue phase entails

All community members are strongly encouraged to read the entire order. In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:

Allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.

Allows dine-in service at restaurants and bars at a reduced capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.

Allows short-term lodging to reopen at a reduced capacity.

Allows outdoor recreation businesses, such as guided tours, and areas with high-touch equipment like playgrounds to open if social distancing and sanitation requirements are met.

Requires all visitors to be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Continues requirement for all businesses to create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.

The county has created a Q&A resource that will continue to be updated.

Guidance on face coverings will remain consistent with the current green phase, which strongly recommends the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces and requires their use for employees in certain professions where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is continuing to urge residents and visitors to take a personal pledge to follow the “Five Commitments of Containment:”

I will maintain 6 feet of social distance

I will wash my hands often

I will cover my face in public

I will stay home when I am sick

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

Community members and visitors are reminded that personal responsibility also means people must make the best decisions for themselves. Officials caution that just because restrictions on certain businesses and activities have loosened, it does not mean those who are uncomfortable or are in high-risk categories for COVID-19 should participate.

