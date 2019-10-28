Eagle County traffic updates: Incidents on I-70, Vail Pass closures and more

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): I-70 has reopened at WB 186 and EB 176. Please drive safely.

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): I-70 is closed EB at MM 176, and WB at 186 on Vail Pass. The right lane is also blocked on I-70 EB at MM 135. Expect delays and use caution in these areas.

——

A winter storm brought as much as 5 inches of fresh snow to parts of Eagle County overnight, creating winter driving conditions on Interstate 70.

The right lane of I-70 westbound between Eagle and Gypsum is currently blocked because of a road incident. And on Vail Pass, the left lane is blocked heading westbound near mile marker 186 for another road incident.

This story will be updated.