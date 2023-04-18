Eagle County transit agencies transition to summer schedules

While Avon and ECO Transit have already transitioned to summer bus schedules, the town of Vail's won't begin until Monday, April 27.

ECO Transit

ECO Transit’s Summer 2023 schedule began on Sunday, April 16, and will remain in effect through Saturday, Nov. 25. Important schedule updates for the Summer 2023 schedule include the following:

Valley East & West Route : Valley route will be changing from hourly service to one-and-a-half-hour service during non-peak times

: Valley route will be changing from hourly service to one-and-a-half-hour service during non-peak times Highway 6 East & West Route : Highway 6 routes will go to hourly service after 6 p.m

: Highway 6 routes will go to hourly service after 6 p.m Leadville a.m. & p.m. : The 5:35 a.m. departure from Leadville and 4:14 p.m. departure from the Vail Transportation Center will run Monday through Friday only. On the weekends only the second trip will be running to and from Leadville.

: The 5:35 a.m. departure from Leadville and 4:14 p.m. departure from the Vail Transportation Center will run Monday through Friday only. On the weekends only the second trip will be running to and from Leadville. Minturn East & West : The Minturn route will be reduced by one trip in both the morning and afternoon

: The Minturn route will be reduced by one trip in both the morning and afternoon Vail/Beaver Creek Express: The seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express service ended on April 15

All schedules are available for review at EagleCounty.us/Transit . For help with trip planning, please visit TransitHub.com , call 970-328-3520, or follow ECO Transit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@rideecotransit). Download the ECO Tickets app on the Apple Store or Google Play to purchase all fares.

Town of Avon

Following the closure of Beaver Creek Resort on Sunday, Avon Transit began its summer schedule on Monday, April 17.

The town has three shuttle services, all of which are free. During the summer, these shuttles include the following:

Blue Line (West Avon): This service runs daily every 30 minutes from 6:28 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., servicing the town’s western residential areas, the town core businesses, the Village of Avon Walmart and Home Depot as well as Traer Creek Plaza.

(West Avon): This service runs daily every 30 minutes from 6:28 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., servicing the town’s western residential areas, the town core businesses, the Village of Avon Walmart and Home Depot as well as Traer Creek Plaza. Red Line (East Avon): This service runs daily every 30 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 5:51 p.m, servicing the town’s eastern residential areas, the town core businesses, the Village of Avon Walmart and Home Depot, Traer Creek Plaza and the Buffalo Ridge Housing Complex.

(East Avon): This service runs daily every 30 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 5:51 p.m, servicing the town’s eastern residential areas, the town core businesses, the Village of Avon Walmart and Home Depot, Traer Creek Plaza and the Buffalo Ridge Housing Complex. Night Rider Shuttle: Daily evening service is available from 6 to 10 p.m. along the valley floor. The shuttle provides service within the town core with stops at residences and commercial areas.

Summer schedule information can be obtained from Avon Transit bus operators, by contacting Avon Transit Customer Service at 970-748-4120, or online at Avon.org/Bus .

Town of Vail

The town of Vail’s buses will transition from the winter schedule to the summer schedule beginning Monday, April 24, following Vail Mountain closing on Sunday.

The summer schedule, which will run through mid-November, will provide 30-minute, 40-minute or up to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and one- to two-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times. Returning this summer will be an extension of the in-town route to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive starting Memorial Day weekend, which will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as increased frequency on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.

Vail’s summer bus schedule is as follows:

The West Vail Green Loop departs from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

departs from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested. The West Vail Red Loop departs from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

departs from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested. An East Vail bus departs from the Transportation Center every hour from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with 30 minute service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

departs from the Transportation Center every hour from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with 30 minute service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested. The Golf Course route departs from the Transportation Center with the first bus at 7:40 a.m., and will continue hourly from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. then will return to every two hours from 6:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. An extra Golf Course route will run at 2 a.m. with the East Vail bus if requested.

departs from the Transportation Center with the first bus at 7:40 a.m., and will continue hourly from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. then will return to every two hours from 6:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. An extra Golf Course route will run at 2 a.m. with the East Vail bus if requested. The Sandstone Loop departs from the Transportation Center every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m., then every two hours from 7:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. An extra Sandstone loop will run at 2 a.m. with the West Vail Red route if requested.

departs from the Transportation Center every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m., then every two hours from 7:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. An extra Sandstone loop will run at 2 a.m. with the West Vail Red route if requested. In-town buses will run every 7 to 10 minutes. Extension to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive runs daily from May 29 through mid-November.

will run every 7 to 10 minutes. Extension to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive runs daily from May 29 through mid-November. Express bus service will run between Lionshead and Ford Park via the Frontage Road during peak event days throughout the summer. For details, visit VailEventParking.com .

For a complete schedule and real-time bus information, visit VailGov.com/Bus or call 970-477-3456.