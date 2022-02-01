Eagle County troopers on the lookout for reckless Subaru driver

Colorado State Patrol troopers are on the lookout for the male driver of a blue Subaru WRX after the car side swiped another vehicle on I-70 and crashed into the Edwards roundabout on Tuesday.

The Subaru WRX is described as being blue with red lettering, tinted windows and a real spoiler. It is likely to have moderate damage to the driver side and right front fender.

“He was traveling at a high rate of speed, passed a car on the right shoulder where it was starting to get icy, sideswiped and clipped a resident from Edwards and continued eastbound,” said trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol. “He then exited at Edwards at a high rate of speed, crashed through the roundabout and jumped the curb down at the bottom.”

Evasive action

The driver then exited the vehicle, but as he began inspecting the damage to his vehicle, the driver of the other damaged vehicle exited the interstate to confront him.

“He jumped back in his car and took off at a high rate of speed, some folks started following him, and then he made an evasive action a mile east of Edwards and used the emergency turnaround to avoid anybody following him,” Best said.

One witness, Best said, said the car missed the turnaround at first and momentarily traveled in reverse on the interstate to reach the turnaround.

“He made a wide U-turn and almost caused another crash driving recklessly up that emergency turnaround.”

Believed to be a local

Another witness said the car appeared to have a 10th Mountain Division commemorative Colorado license plate .

“Knowing it’s a pretty unique car to this area, we believe it’s a local resident, based on the descriptions of the vehicle,” Best said. “(The car) has been seen in the area.”

The driver was traveling eastbound, past Wilmore Lake, just before the scenic overlook in Edwards when he hit the other driver from Edwards.

The crash happened during the 3 o’clock hour on Tuesday, as road conditions were starting to get bad, which also has troopers concerned.

“Obviously there’s some public safety concerns with driving recklessly like that with the road conditions being what they are,” Best said.

Following that incident, troopers responded to a jack-knifed semi on Vail Pass.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for eastern Utah and western Colorado.

“Snow will arrive in Colorado mountains this afternoon and persist through Wednesday afternoon/evening,” the National Weather Service reports.