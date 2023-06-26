Eagle County under Red Flag Warning through Tuesday

Eagle County and much of southwest Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Grand Junction office issued the warning due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. That combination allows conditions to become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires, similar to what neighboring Garfield County has seen in Rifle and Parachute this week.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for eastern Utah and Western Colorado.

Tuesday through Saturday could bring wind gusts up to 45 or 50 mph, and dry conditions will remain, so fire concerns will remain heightened through the week, according to the NWS.

Over the weekend, the Spring Creek Fire began southwest of Parachute, and another broke out near Hubbard Mesa outside of Rifle. On Monday, a fire began east of Rifle that prompted an evacuation order.