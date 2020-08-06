Eagle County under Stage 2 fire restrictions through today | VailDaily.com
Eagle County under Stage 2 fire restrictions through today

The Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire weather warning for Aug. 6 effective from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.

That warning was issued due to the chance of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

That warning means that unincorporated Eagle County is now under Stage 2 fire restrictions. The county had been under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The new restrictions prohibit:

  • All uses of personal fireworks.
  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or open flame outdoors. This includes charcoal grills, coal, and wood-burning stoves.
  • Smoking outdoors when not in a developed recreational site or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.  
  • No explosive targets or incendiary (tracer) rounds. These are never allowed on federal lands. 
  • Using any internal or external combustion engine (chainsaw, ATV, generator etc.) without a spark-arresting device.
  • Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with open flame outdoors.  A “hot work” permit can be issued through a local fire department following a site inspection. 

Under Stage 2 restrictions, allowed uses include:

  • Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices with shut-off valves. This applies to both public and private land.
  • Smoking within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.
  • Shooting or discharging firearms for hunting on public lands, with a valid and current hunting license.
  • Using internal or external combustion engines with a spark-arresting device, and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a pointed shovel at least 35 inches long. Both must be readily available for use.

For more information, go to ecemergency.org.

