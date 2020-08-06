Eagle County under Stage 2 fire restrictions through today

This story will be updated.

The Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire weather warning for Aug. 6 effective from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.

That warning was issued due to the chance of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

That warning means that unincorporated Eagle County is now under Stage 2 fire restrictions. The county had been under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The new restrictions prohibit:

All uses of personal fireworks.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or open flame outdoors. This includes charcoal grills, coal, and wood-burning stoves.

Smoking outdoors when not in a developed recreational site or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.

No explosive targets or incendiary (tracer) rounds. These are never allowed on federal lands.

Using any internal or external combustion engine (chainsaw, ATV, generator etc.) without a spark-arresting device.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with open flame outdoors. A “hot work” permit can be issued through a local fire department following a site inspection.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, allowed uses include:

Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices with shut-off valves. This applies to both public and private land.

Smoking within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.

Shooting or discharging firearms for hunting on public lands, with a valid and current hunting license.

Using internal or external combustion engines with a spark-arresting device, and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a pointed shovel at least 35 inches long. Both must be readily available for use.

For more information, go to ecemergency.org.