Eagle County under Stage 2 fire restrictions through today
This story will be updated.
The Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire weather warning for Aug. 6 effective from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.
That warning was issued due to the chance of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.
That warning means that unincorporated Eagle County is now under Stage 2 fire restrictions. The county had been under Stage 1 fire restrictions.
The new restrictions prohibit:
- All uses of personal fireworks.
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or open flame outdoors. This includes charcoal grills, coal, and wood-burning stoves.
- Smoking outdoors when not in a developed recreational site or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.
- No explosive targets or incendiary (tracer) rounds. These are never allowed on federal lands.
- Using any internal or external combustion engine (chainsaw, ATV, generator etc.) without a spark-arresting device.
- Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with open flame outdoors. A “hot work” permit can be issued through a local fire department following a site inspection.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, allowed uses include:
- Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices with shut-off valves. This applies to both public and private land.
- Smoking within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.
- Shooting or discharging firearms for hunting on public lands, with a valid and current hunting license.
- Using internal or external combustion engines with a spark-arresting device, and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a pointed shovel at least 35 inches long. Both must be readily available for use.
For more information, go to ecemergency.org.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Camper death near Piney raises concerns over dead-standing tree hazards, intense forest use
The tragic incident left a nearby camper wondering if more could be done to remove dead-standing trees from popular camping areas.
See more