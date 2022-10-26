Eagle County urges residents to get COVID booster

If you haven't received your annual flu shot or COVID booster this fall, public health officials say now is a good time to act.

Ted S. Warren/AP file

The Eagle County Board of Health — the Eagle County Commissioners acting in another official capacity — met Tuesday, and the agenda was missing an item.

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry noticed there wasn’t anything on the agenda about COVID or the most recent boosters. So she asked about the best timing for boosters this fall, and where residents can get their latest vaccines.

“The best time is now,” Eagle County Public Health Director Heath Harmon said. Harmon added that boosters should come no sooner than two months after a previous vaccine.

Current boosters have a “bivalent” formulation, meaning they can offer protection from two COVID strains, both coming from the omicron variant of the virus.

Harmon said public health officials are hoping the new boosters will provide “substantial protection” against the newer virus variants.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Eagle County is currently showing 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations, although the average positivity rate is high.

Given that, Harmon said interest in boosters “hasn’t been as significant as what we’re hoping for.”

This is a good time for a flu vaccine, too.

Harmon said public health officials are expecting a “pretty significant” flu season in the coming months. And, he added, the current vaccine seems well matched to the strain of that virus circulating right now.

Deputy Public Health Director Rebecca Larson said signs indicate the area could be in for an early flu season as seasonal employees and second-home owners arrive for the winter.

There are plenty of places to get one or both of those vaccines.

Larson said walk-in appointments are available at the county’s health department offices, as well as local doctors’ offices. Vaccines are also available via the MIRA bus, which brings medical services to underserved communities.

While cases have been declining for the past few months, “we’re now seeing a slow rise,” Larson said. “We’re watching for certain variants to become more dominant.”

Learn more at EagleCountyCovid.org .