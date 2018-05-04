Eagle County Vegetation Management selling chemicals through September

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Vegetation Management will provide chemical sales at the Eagle County Road & Bridge facility every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon through the end of September.

The Vegetation Management team offers consultations regarding the best products for the control measures needed. There is no limit on the amount that can be purchased. The department is currently only able to accept cash or check for payment.

Restricted chemicals will not be offered. Special orders are always welcome but should be placed at least a week in advance.

For questions regarding what constitutes a special order or to schedule an after-hour pickup time, contact Scott Griffin at 970-471-0527 or scott.griffin@eaglecounty.us.