Eagle County veteran makes a cameo in Joe Biden’s new campaign ad

President Joe Biden talks with and hugs Eagle County Veterans Service Officer Pat Hammon at Camp Hale in October of 2022.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Pat Hammon makes a brief appearance in a new campaign ad for President Joe Biden. Having her photo in the ad came as a surprise to the longtime local resident. But she still vividly remembers her brief meeting with Biden.

That meeting came about a year ago when the president was in Eagle County to sign the legislation that created the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Hammon, a nurse who served during the Vietnam War and is currently Eagle County’s veterans service officer, was among a group of local residents on hand for the event. Not being a front-row kind of person, Hammon, wearing her Veterans of Foreign Wars hat, sat one row back, even as Biden after his speech started shaking hands and chatting with those at the front of the audience.

A friend gave Hammon a friendly shove to the front, and she got a moment of one-on-one time with the president. She still speaks glowingly of the encounter.

“He looks you right in the eye, and talks right at you,” Hammon said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Biden, noticing Hammon’s hat, had a message: “I need you to tell the veterans I care about every one of them,” Hammon recalled.

As Biden broke the grasp of his handshake, Hammon noticed he’d slipped her a presidential challenge coin.

Challenge coins are a common bonding tool for groups of all kinds, but the idea is the same: If you’re ever challenged to produce a coin, and you can’t, you owe the challenger a drink.

Hammon quickly said, “What are you drinking?”

It turns out Biden doesn’t partake of anything stronger than Pepsi. That’s Hammon’s drink of choice, too. She carries her challenge coin every day.

Want the news to come to you? Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Hammon also received a presidential peck on the cheek — “I haven’t washed it since” she said jokingly.

She also feels she has a mission in the wake of her brief encounter: Telling the state’s veterans that the president cares for each of them.

“I now feel I have this mission, telling the veterans of Colorado,” she said. “it’s not a political thing.”