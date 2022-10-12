Eagle County warehouse will enable more energy efficiency work for low-income residents

Eagle County Climate Action Manager John Gitchell, right, talks Tuesday with, from left, Eagle County Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry, Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr, along with Mary Wiener of Holy Cross Energy. Gitchell was explaining how a new Gypsum warehouse can aid energy-efficiency efforts for lower-income county residents.

Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

Opening a warehouse isn’t usually cause for a celebration. But that’s what happened Tuesday, as the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments unveiled new space for its energy efficiency projects.

Representatives from Eagle County, the Colorado Energy Office, Energy Outreach Colorado and Holy Cross Energy were among those on hand to celebrate the opening of the still-empty space. But that space won’t be empty for long.

Quick facts What: Warehouse space in Gypsum.

Who runs it: The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.

Partners: Eagle County, Holy Cross Energy, the Colorado Energy Office and Energy Outreach Colorado.

What it’s for: Storing equipment for energy efficiency efforts.

The warehouse will soon hold insulation, heat pumps, weatherstripping and other items to make homes more energy efficient for lower-income residents.

The move into the space in Gypsum is the latest step in a 20-year effort. Program director Doug Jones said the program, which serves residents in the council of governments’ 13-county service area, has long operated out of two small offices, one in New Castle and one in Silverthorne.

Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Executive Director Jon Stavney said those offices are about the size of one-car garages.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“It’s not ideal,” Jones said.

The new warehouse will allow vans and trucks to pull in and drive out to either drop off or pick up equipment. Jones said the new space will allow the programs to buy equipment in volume and help save money.

One of those programs is Eagle County’s Beneficial Electrification for Eagle County Homes. John Gitchell, the director of that program, said the goal is to weatherize up to 25 homes per year, completing 125 homes by the end of 2027.

Weatherization — including insulating the spaces under mobile homes — isn’t the only goal of the program. Gitchell said projects can include heat pumps for home heating, cooling and water heating. The program will also replace appliances with items including induction cooktops.

All those items are far more efficient than the old electric or gas appliances.

Being able to bring in more equipment — along with the addition of new, full-time technicians, will “allow a lot of great work, for the people who need it the most.” Gitchell said.

The program will also expand to retrofit deed-restricted homes.

Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said weatherization and retrofitting appliances can cut utility bills by as much 25%. The projects also help the county in its climate action efforts, he added.

Stavney, who couldn’t attend Tuesday’s event, called the programs “weatherization on steroids,” adding that the cost of gas is increasing, especially for those who heat with propane.”

Upgrades have “really changed the quality of living in those spaces,” Stavney added.