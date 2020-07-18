Eagle County welcomes visitors while emphasizing caution
3 ways to ensure a safe and respectful stay in Eagle County
Limiting the transmission of COVID-19 is a top priority. Success has been due to the community’s commitment to social distancing and the use of face coverings. All visitors should join residents in adhering to the Five Commitments of Containment:
- I will maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
- I will cover my face in public.
- I will wash my hands often.
- I will stay home when I am sick.
- I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms.
More information for visitors is available at http://www.welcometoeaglecounty.com.
As visitors travel to Eagle County for its world-famous mountain recreation, officials must also ensure visitors are aware of the expectations of residents and local public health orders so they can enjoy a healthy stay.
1. Don’t let your guard down
Travelers may be originating from areas with different guidelines, or they may feel that being on vacation in a perceived “safe haven” from COVID-19 allows them to drop their guard and adopt a more relaxed attitude. Public health officials stress that Eagle County should not be viewed as a safe zone with behavioral exceptions to disease prevention techniques. In fact, because of its popularity as an international resort destination, this area is more prone to outbreaks than areas with fewer travelers. That is why officials seek to ensure that visitors and locals alike are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
2. Follow proper safety precautions
Chiefly, officials would like to emphasize that wearing a face covering in public indoor spaces, and outside where proper social distancing cannot be met, is required by the state and county Public Health Orders and is a legal mandate. Additionally, social distancing is required among parties not sharing a home or hotel room. And lastly, public health officials urge everyone to frequently wash hands and sanitize, stay home if they feel sick, and seek testing if they develop symptoms consistent with the virus.
3. Respect local containment standards
Locals have made significant sacrifices during the past several months and continue to commit to Eagle County Public Health and Environment’s recommendations and requirements. They are asking visitors to respect their past and ongoing efforts and adapt to local containment standards. And naturally, it is in the best interests of the area’s medical infrastructure as well as visitors themselves to enjoy a healthy stay and return home well.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Eagle County to tighten restrictions due to COVID-19 case increase
With local COVID-19 cases increasing, Eagle County is expected to amend its current public health order Thursday and tighten restrictions on public gatherings.