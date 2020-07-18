Eagle County welcomes visitors while emphasizing caution

Eagle County is open for business, but residents and visitors are being reminded to continue diligent safety practices to stop local transmission of COVID-19.

Photo courtesy of Jack Affleck and the Vail Local Marketing District.

Five Commitments of Containment Limiting the transmission of COVID-19 is a top priority. Success has been due to the community’s commitment to social distancing and the use of face coverings. All visitors should join residents in adhering to the Five Commitments of Containment: I will maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

I will cover my face in public.

I will wash my hands often.

I will stay home when I am sick.

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms. More information for visitors is available at http://www.welcometoeaglecounty.com.

As visitors travel to Eagle County for its world-famous mountain recreation, officials must also ensure visitors are aware of the expectations of residents and local public health orders so they can enjoy a healthy stay.

1. Don’t let your guard down

Travelers may be originating from areas with different guidelines, or they may feel that being on vacation in a perceived “safe haven” from COVID-19 allows them to drop their guard and adopt a more relaxed attitude. Public health officials stress that Eagle County should not be viewed as a safe zone with behavioral exceptions to disease prevention techniques. In fact, because of its popularity as an international resort destination, this area is more prone to outbreaks than areas with fewer travelers. That is why officials seek to ensure that visitors and locals alike are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Visit welcometoeaglecounty.com for more information.

2. Follow proper safety precautions

Chiefly, officials would like to emphasize that wearing a face covering in public indoor spaces, and outside where proper social distancing cannot be met, is required by the state and county Public Health Orders and is a legal mandate. Additionally, social distancing is required among parties not sharing a home or hotel room. And lastly, public health officials urge everyone to frequently wash hands and sanitize, stay home if they feel sick, and seek testing if they develop symptoms consistent with the virus.

Visit welcometoeaglecounty.com for more information.

3. Respect local containment standards

Locals have made significant sacrifices during the past several months and continue to commit to Eagle County Public Health and Environment’s recommendations and requirements. They are asking visitors to respect their past and ongoing efforts and adapt to local containment standards. And naturally, it is in the best interests of the area’s medical infrastructure as well as visitors themselves to enjoy a healthy stay and return home well.