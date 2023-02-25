Eagle County woman found after being reported missing

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Feb. 24, that Norma Bustos Teran has been located and is safe after previously being reported missing.

On Feb. 17, Bustos Teran called in sick to work and after the weekend, when she still hadn’t been seen, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert that she was missing. A Dec. 27 domestic incident involving 46-year-old Julio Cesar Delgado led investigators to dub Cesar Delgado a suspect in Bustos Teran’s disappearance.

On Feb. 22, a warrant was issued for Cesar Delgado’s arrest. He faces four misdemeanor charges and one felony charge related to the December incident. Currently, no court dates are set for Cesar Delgado.

No further information has been released about the circumstances of Bustos Teran’s disappearance — including whether Cesar Delgado was involved or not.

“Thank you to the public in helping us locate Norma safely,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on its Facebook page