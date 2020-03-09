Eagle County woman in her 70s among latest cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is reporting the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is an Eagle County woman in her 70s with a recent travel history within the United States. The patient had mild symptoms, was not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation. The patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation to identify people that may have had close contact with her. The case is presumptive positive, which means test results haven’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The woman is one of two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, based on 21 tests completed between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s state lab identified the two new presumptive positive cases.

The second presumptive positive is a Denver County woman in her 30s with no known contact with an infected person and no recent travel.

Additionally, there was one case that resulted in two separate indeterminate results; this means that the test did not provide conclusive results. Per Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, CDPHE must send that test to the CDC for additional testing. Out of an abundance of caution, CDPHE will treat that individual as a positive case until we receive conclusive results.

The indeterminate case is a female in her 70s in Denver County who has no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the United States.

These cases are in addition to one presumptive positive case announced this morning, for a total of three new presumptive positive cases on Monday and one indeterminate case being treated as positive until CDC can confirm results.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. Community updates and resources are being shared at http://www.ECEmergency.org.

Please see additional information from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment in the organization’s press release, available at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/news/two-new-presumptive-positive-cases-covid-19-identified-colorado-today

For total numbers of cases to date in Colorado, visit the CDPHECOVID-19 Fast Facts Page.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus