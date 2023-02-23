Eagle County woman reported missing, authorities seek suspect in alleged domestic violence incident 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office are looking for missing Eagle County resident Norma Bustos Teran, who was last heard from when she called into work sick on Feb. 17

Courtesy Photo / Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Eagle County resident Norma Bustos Teran called in sick to work last Friday and hasn’t been seen since. Law enforcement officials are concerned for the 59-year-old woman’s safety for various reasons, including that she was the victim in a felony domestic violence incident on Dec. 27 last year.

The December incident involved another Eagle County resident, 46-year-old Julio Cesar Delgado. Cesar Delgado is a suspect in Bustos Taran’s disappearance.

On Feb. 22, a warrant was issued for Cesar Delgado’s arrest. 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Public Information Officer John Bryan said the suspect is currently wanted.

Julio Cesar Delgado is the suspect in the disappearance of Norma Bustos Teran after his involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident on Dec. 27, 2022.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation/Courtesy photo

There are six charges looming for Cesar Delgado for the Dec. 27 alleged domestic violence incident. Upon arrest, Cesar Delgado will face a misdemeanor charge of menacing, a felony charge of Assault 2 – strangulation, three misdemeanor charges of assault for reckless cause of injury, and one misdemeanor charge of the obstruction of telephone service.

There are no court dates currently set for Cesar Delgado.

After she called in sick to work that Friday, Bustos Taran’s car — a silver 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan — was seen heading west on Interstate 70 near De Beque. The vehicle has not since been located and has not been seen at or near Bustos Taran’s residence.

Investigators said it is possible that Bustos Teran and Cesar Delgado have family in Utah.

However, on Feb. 19, Bustos Taran’s cell phone was last pinged west of Rifle.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office believe the circumstances of Bustos Taran’s disappearance are suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

Bustos Teran is described by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation notice alerting to her disappearance as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet and 3 inches in stature and around 175 pounds. The alert also notes that Bustos Teran has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Cesar Delgado, is described by the notice as a Hispanic man, 5 feet and 2 inches in stature and around 130 pounds. Cesar Delgado has brown hair and brown eyes.

Norma Bustos Teran’s vehicle has not been seen since the date of her disappearance. The 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan was last seen headed west on I-70 near De Beque.

Courtesy Photo / Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The missing woman’s car — the silver 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan — had Colorado license plates marked BZD-V39. The vehicle was also last seen with a rooftop cargo carrier. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation notice said a bike rack may still be attached to Bustos Taran’s vehicle.

Investigators encourage parties with any information regarding Bustos Teran’s location to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.