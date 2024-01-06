Eagle County’s 2024 budget with nearly $281M in expenditures is set for approval

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is set to approve the county's 2024 budget on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will consider the adoption of the county’s proposed 2024 budget and mill levies during its Jan. 9 morning session. The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Eagle County Room, at 500 Broadway in Eagle.

The meeting is open to the public and the presentation will be live-streamed on the Eagle County Government TV website . A public budget presentation was held on Dec. 18. A recording of that presentation can be viewed online , as can the county’s 2024 Budget Book and Budget in Brief.

Across all funds, revenues are projected at $222 million for 2024. As proposed, expenditures are budgeted at $280,756,425 million, up from $258 million in 2023. The increase is primarily due to the construction of a multi-use election center and general services building in Edwards.

In addition to being a secure, state-of-the-art election center, the facility will also have offices for motor vehicle services, public health, human services, and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. There will also be 20 housing units on the site.

General fund expenditures, including capital investments, will amount to approximately $80 million in 2024, a 28% increase from 2023 budgeted expenses. This increase is due to the contribution from the general fund toward the construction of the election center. This contribution is from American Rescue Plan Act grant awards that were received in previous years.

Total General Fund operating expenses are increasing 6.5% due primarily to employee pay increases and health insurance increases. The commissioners have set a general fund minimum reserve target of 25% of operating expenses. The county is budgeting to end 2024 with a general fund reserve of $29 million, which is 36% of the fund’s 2024 expenditures.

The commissioners intend to approve a budget that continues spending for strategic priorities including:

Core services

Provide exceptional core services to support quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Support workforce

Implement innovative solutions to create affordable housing.

Support accessible, quality early childhood care and education programming.

Support mental health services and access to affordable health care.

Create a resilient economy

Promote sustainable economic growth that benefits all residents.

Increase transportation options by supporting the ECO transition to the new regional transportation authority and more county airport flights serving locals.

Update plans and resource development options for a new Gypsum Interstate 70 interchange to serve the airport.

Protect the mountain ecosystem

Safeguard natural resources, wildlife habitat, and water resources.

Assure innovative sustainability practices at the county’s landfill.

Update the county’s building code to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions.

Reduce impacts of wildfires and drought.

The budget proposes expenditures of over $81 million to fund strategic priorities. Highlights of the 2024 budget include:

$27 million toward construction for housing and the elections center, along with other county offices, located on land owned by the county on the Freedom Park campus in Edwards

$25.5 million to continue funding the Bold Housing Moves programs and the construction of new workforce housing units across the community.

$15 million toward the completion of the Eagle Valley Trail.

$5.5 million to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through home energy improvements and building electrification.

$4.8 million to increase early childhood education quality and access.

$1.7 million toward public health home visitations and to provide students with school-based mental health counselors.

$1.2 million toward wildfire mitigation.

The certification of mill levies for all taxing entities is set for Jan. 16. For more information, call Eagle County Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman at 970-328-3511.