Eagle County’s Bright Future Foundation lands $20,000 grant from Mary Kay

AVON — In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Mary Kay Foundation has announced it is awarding $3 million in grants to 150 domestic violence shelters across the country. Eagle County's Bright Future Foundation has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support local survivors of domestic violence. This year's grant contribution brings the foundation's total investment in its shelter grant program to $50 million.

The Mary Kay Foundation was established in 1996 with the purpose of supporting issues impacting women. In 2000, the foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission. The foundation is committed to funding the life-saving work of women's shelters and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life. This year, more than 1,200 organizations applied for the Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants.

Bright Future Foundation provides prevention, intervention, advocacy and long-term healing services. Core programs include a 24/7 crisis hotline in English and Spanish, counseling and legal services, youth violence prevention and community-based mentorship. Additionally, Bright Future maintains a housing assistance program that includes the Freedom Ranch Safehouse, Ensuring Freedom Housing Initiative and Rapid Re-Housing.

Bright Future Foundation annually provides over 650 local survivors and their families with crisis intervention, advocacy and long-term healing services. Survivors need a safe place to go and a compassionate community to turn to in their time of need.

"We are enormously grateful to the Mary Kay Foundation for their support of our work with survivors of domestic violence in Eagle County," Bright Future Foundation Executive Director Sheri Mintz said. "Their commitment to this crucial issue sets a standard of excellence for corporate social responsibility."

For more information, go to http://www.marykayfoundation.org for more information.