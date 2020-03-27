Eagle County’s ECO Transit cuts to ‘essential’ schedule for Leadville, Minturn

ECO Transit has announced that it will run only one bus per day to and from Leadville. Minturn service has also been cut back to one trip per day.

Daily file photo

ECO Transit is continuing to provide reduced service with the primary goal of transporting those who have no other way to get to and from critical jobs and services including health care, human services, grocery stores, custodial services and more.



ECO Transit will be implementing the following schedule changes to the Leadville and Minturn routes, effective Sunday, March 29:

The Leadville route will be reduced to one bus daily to and from the Vail Transportation Center, via Minturn. The bus will leave the Leadville Park ‘n Ride bus stop at 6:03 a.m. and arrive at the Vail Transportation Center at 7:13 a.m. The return trip will leave the transportation center at 5:10 p.m. and arrive at Leadville at 6:13 p.m.

A second Minturn-to-Vail trip will leave the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy at 8:07 a.m. and arrive at 8:30 a.m. at the Vail Transportation Center. No additional Vail-to-Minturn trips will be provided in the afternoon besides the Leadville trip.

Detailed stop information is available at eaglecounty.us/transit/schedules, which will be updated to reflect these new changes.

Some guidelines for those who continue to ride:

Board from the back.

Practice social distancing by seating yourself as far as possible from other passengers.

Practice good hygiene and cover your cough or sneeze.

Drivers may limit the number of passengers on board to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Eagle County intends to continue providing service for as long as circumstances allow. However, schedules and frequencies may change on short notice. To confirm current schedules please call ECO Dispatch, 970-328-3520.