Eagle County’s ECO Transit requires passengers to wear some kind of face covering

Passengers on ECO Transit buses are now required to wear face coverings while riding.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

Eagle County’s ECO Transit system is continuing to provide transit service for those who are unable to reach essential jobs and services by other means. To maximize the safety of drivers and the traveling public, ECO Transit as of April 16 will begin requiring all riders to wear a non-medical face covering while on the bus. Bandanas, buffs, and similar non-medical masks that cover the mouth and nose are all acceptable. Additional information on face coverings is available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/facecoverings/.

In addition, riders should continue to:

Travel only when absolutely necessary, and never when sick.

Board the bus from the back door only to reduce driver exposure.

Practice social distancing by sitting as far as possible from other passenger groups.

Avon Transit has identical requirements.

Drivers may limit the number of passengers on board to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Eagle County intends to continue providing transit service for as long as circumstances allow. However, schedules and frequencies may change on short notice. To confirm current schedules please call ECO Dispatch at 970-328-3520.