Eagle County’s Gallegos Corp. earns second accreditation from institute

EAGLE COUNTY — The Natural Stone Institute recently announced that The Gallegos Corp. has received its second accreditation. After earning the Commercial A Accreditation early in 2017, The Gallegos Corp. was awarded the institute's Natural Stone Fabricator accreditation, making the company one of only four companies nationwide and the first in Colorado to be accredited in both disciplines.

Gallegos' Stone Fabrication Shop in Gypsum went through a rigorous process involving all members of their crew to earn the fabrication accreditation. Following the approval of a lengthy application, which required documentation of ethical business practices and professional integrity, Dave Little, Chief Business Development Officer at Gallegos, passed a three-hour test demonstrating knowledge of best practices.

The Gallegos Stone Fabrication Facility went through a thorough inspection by a safety expert from Colorado State University's OSHA program to ensure a safe working environment for employees that exceeds OSHA's minimum safety requirements. After passing the inspection, a representative from the Natural Stone Institute inspected completed projects to verify the quality of work and reviewed fabrication processes for the final and most important step in this process. As a team, the crew from The Gallegos Corporation demonstrated high quality work, and extensive technical knowledge to earn the stone fabricators accreditation

Having multiple accreditations from the institute was a yearlong commitment, and offers an opportunity for The Gallegos Corporation to add value for clients, as well as demonstrate they stand behind their mission statement of "Providing quality construction of the highest professional standard".

For more information, go to http://www.gallegoscorp.com or call 970-926-3737.