Eagle County’s real estate sales lower than 2022, but demand, pricing remain strong

This home at 2432 Eagle Ranch Road is currently listed by LIV Sotheby's International Realty for $2.6 million.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/courtesy photo

By the numbers $753.6 million: Eagle County real estate sales volume for the first five months of 2019.

Eagle County real estate sales volume for the first five months of 2019. $1.035 billion: Eagle County real estate sales volume for the same period in 2023.

Eagle County real estate sales volume for the same period in 2023. 528: Real estate transactions through the first five months of 2023.

Real estate transactions through the first five months of 2023. 876: Transactions for the same period in 2022.

Transactions for the same period in 2022. Source: Land Title Guarantee Company.

The Eagle County real estate market has slowed since the boom years of 2021 and 2022, but demand seems strong, given limited inventory and higher interest rates.

The latest data from Land Title Guarantee Co. shows a 40% drop in transactions for the first five months of 2023 compared to 2022. Sales volume, which represents the value of those sales, is down 35% for the same period in 2022 and 2023.

Part of the decline is attributable to the lack of available inventory. The Vail Board of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service as of Monday had 346 active listings in the county. That number was above 900 in 2019.

“Maybe this is the new normal,” said Michael Routh of Keller Williams Mountain Properties. Routh added not all of those 346 listings are available to occupy, with 42 listings still under construction or approaching groundbreaking.

The valley’s resort areas aren’t as dependent on interest rates, with many buyers able to pay cash. In fact, Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, noted that a Lionshead condo recently received six offers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Still, homes are staying on the market longer than just a year ago. Matt Fitzgerald, the market president of Slifer Smith & Frampton, said at the end of June the average time on the market was 68 days. That figure was just 32 days during June of 2022. Much of that is driven by the fact it can take a while to find the right buyer for a resort-market home. Units in residential neighborhoods generally sell more quickly, if they’re priced right.

A tight market favors experience

In a market where there are more brokers than listings, a number of brokers are finding out that this profession, like so many others, requires hard work to succeed.

Alex Griffin, the managing broker of the local branch of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, said established brokers are “so busy they can’t keep their heads on straight.” Brokers who came into the business during the COVID-19 boom are finding out just how much work it can be to connect buyers and sellers.

As always, there are challenges for people looking for their first homes. Slevin noted that his company’s brokers are working with potential buyers to explore “all available options” for those buyers. “The valley has a lot of great programs to help with down payments, or funding to add an accessory unit,” Slevin said. “There are a lot of options out there.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Still, a big part of the valley’s market is “gridlocked,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the gridlock results from potential sellers feeling locked into their homes because of the low interest on their mortgages. Others can’t afford to buy because of interest rates that in many cases are double, or more, what they were just a couple of years ago.

The real estate professionals contacted for this story all noted that rates between 6% and 7% are close to their historic averages. Still, a 6% mortgage carries a bigger monthly payment than a 3% loan.

Griffin noted that given the scarcity of developable private land locally, the county will always be hamstrung in terms of new inventory. Still, more units came on the market in June — more than 200 — than in the past several months.

Routh noted this is a great time to sell. But, he added, neither buyers nor sellers should “let the market determine” whether to act.

Routh encouraged those in the market to “look differently” at their situation.

“You need to look for how I can do this,” Routh said. For instance, if someone is renting now and looking to buy, buying enough home for roommates might be a good option.

“If (roommates) are needed, well, you’re doing that now,” he said.