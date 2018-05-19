Eagle County’s second Aging Well Speaker Series event May 30 discusses resilience

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Public Health will host the second event of its quarterly Aging Well Speaker Series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

The event will feature guest speaker Jane Barton, Founder of Cardinal LLC. Her presentation will explore the process of resilience and change as it relates to aging, as well as how to embrace a new way of being and enjoy each phase of life to its fullest.

The event is free, but capacity is limited; those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by FRIDAY, May 25. Visit goo.gl/q9Keh1 to register.

Contact Carly Rietmann at 970-328-8896 or carly.rietmann@eaglecounty.us for more information.