Eagle County’s unemployment rate tops 20% as COVID-19 continues to ravage the leisure and hospitality industry

Eagle County's jobless rate hit a record 20.5% in April, higher than the state and national rates, says the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment,

Unemployment rates by county across Northwest Colorado Pitkin: 23.1%

Summit: 21.1%

Eagle: 20.5%

Grand: 19.0%

Routt: 17.7%

Lake: 16.7%

Garfield: 13.4%

Moffat: 10.5%

Rio Blanco: 7.3%

Jackson 7.4% Job losses by industry Leisure and hospitality: -148,100

Education and health services: -43,800

Trade, transportation, and utilities: -41,800

Professional and business services: -28,500

Other services: -19,800

Construction: -12,700

Manufacturing: -10,300

Financial activities: -5,500

Mining and logging: -1,000

Eagle County’s unemployment rate hit a record 20.5% in April, according to Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment data released Friday.

That’s higher than Colorado’s statewide rate of 11.3%, up from 6.1% in April, and higher than the national rate of 14.7%. The national unemployment rate was 3.6% a year ago.

That’s Colorado’s highest unemployment rate since the CDLE started keeping comparable records in 1976. The previous high was 8.9 percent from September to December 2010, the CDLE said.

Colorado lost 323,500 jobs from March to April. Of those, 311,400 were private sector jobs.

Particularly hard hit were service industry jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry, with more than three times as many job losses as education and health services, the next highest category.

Coloradans are still working at 2,473,400 jobs, the CDLE said.

Unemployment fund nearly depleted

That grim news follows a revelation that Colorado’s unemployment fund is nearly depleted by the historically high number of new claims, more than 500,000 since mid-March. The $800 million in the fund is expected to last through July.

To replenish the fund, employers can expect to pay between 54% and 85% higher premiums, the state’s labor department said.

In the meantime, unemployment claims will be paid and states can backfill their unemployment trust funds with 0% federal loans. Those loans, however, will have to be repaid by employers, the CDLE said.