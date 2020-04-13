Eagle County’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival goes virtual

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which will be held as a virtual event in May, raises critical funds for the Eagle River Watershed Council's educational programming.

Eagle River Watershed Council will host the fifth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Wednesday, May 6, by shifting to a virtual format.

Rivers are defrosting, wildlife is waking up and foliage is coming back to life — but this is no ordinary spring in Eagle County, given the public health orders in place from the spread of COVID-19. While normal life has been disrupted, our community settles into new routines and seeks normalcy as best we can find. By pressing on and hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Eagle River Watershed Council hopes to provide a sense of togetherness and normalcy, albeit virtually.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was created by the South Yuba River Citizens League in California as a way to inspire environmental action and love for nature through film. Since then, they have taken it “on tour” — partnering with local hosts like the Watershed Council to create 250 events throughout the country. Each community tailors the festival to local passions, needs, and issues to generate critical funds, increase awareness and bring people together.

The Eagle County event will be hosted by Eagle River Watershed Council on a virtual platform, with a live emcee and Q&A format starting at 6:30 p.m. on May 6. For five days following the live broadcast, the recorded event will be available on-demand for folks who can’t attend the day of the event. The event will still feature a silent auction and door prizes for those in attendance virtually, as well.

Another difference this year: Tickets are by donation only.

“The Wild & Scenic Film Festival raises critical funds for our educational programming, but whether folks are able to give $1 or $100, we wanted to make sure anyone who wanted to attend could — regardless of their present circumstance,” said Holly Loff, the executive director of the Eagle River Watershed Council, in a news release. “This event has a loyal following, because even in the best of times it creates a forum for conversation and is an important community gathering. We are excited to still be able to still offer it and bring people together — even if it is only in the virtual sense. I encourage anyone with a passion for the outdoors or conservation issues to join us. Or hey, if you aren’t interested in those things, but have already finished the ‘Tiger King’ and ‘Ozark’ — join us!”

The event will be paired with Land & Rivers Fund businesses in each community — driving traffic to these local businesses as folks grab a treat to enjoy with the 10 superb films.

For more details on how to attend, you can email visit erwc.org/films or email dilzell@erwc.org.