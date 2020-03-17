Eagle declares ‘local emergency’ in coronavirus fight

Eagle Town Board Candidate Forum Canceled Eagle's Chamber of Commerce canceled the town board candidate forum, scheduled for Wednesday evening. Eagle's municipal election is still scheduled for April 7. Eagle voters will elect a town board, determine the fate of the town's home rule proposal, and decide whether revenue from a tobacco tax will stay with the town or go to Eagle County's government coffers.

EAGLE — Eagle’s town manager declared a local emergency and canceled all non-essential, non-government meetings and events and has closed public access to town-owned facilities on a rolling basis to limit exposure and slow the transmission of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter took the measures Monday to protect the Eagle community and town workforce.

She declared a local emergency that allows greater flexibility in deploying town employees and acquiring needed equipment, supplies and other resources.

“Please be assured that the town is taking what we feel are cautious and prudent steps in partnership with Eagle County and the State of Colorado,” Eagle Mayor Anne McKibbin said. “Our priority is the health of our community members, maintaining essential town services, and taking steps to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. We ask for your patience, and cooperation, in this effort.”

Operational changes and closing town facilities should limit person-to-person spread of the virus. These changes include but may not be limited to:

Consolidation of in-person business transaction activity at Town Hall

Shifting non-essential services to telephone-only

Reduction of hours for various departments

Reitter’s emergency declaration orders non-essential, non-public safety municipal workers, whose duties allow, to begin making arrangements with supervisors to temporarily work remotely from home through April 1, 2020. The goal of these arrangements is to continue to provide as many town services as possible while minimizing in-person contact.

Eagle’s board of trustees and other boards, commissions and appointed bodies will continue to meet. Times, dates and locations will be published and shared on the town’s website, through email, and in other ways.

The town board is holding a special meeting Thursday to review legislation enabling boards and commissions to hold electronic meetings.

The town’s essential service divisions include: