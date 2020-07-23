Eagle event offers suicide prevention training in a happy hour setting

Alcohol-free "mocktails" and snacks will be served during a special Hope Hour event planned Tuesday, July 28 by SpeakUp ReachOut.

Special to the Daily

Happy Hour get-togethers — often conducted vitually during our COVID-19 days — have become a touchstone for lots of isolated folks.

With that in mind, SpeakUp ReachOut, the Eagle River Valley’s suicide prevention coalition, has a plan to transform happy hour into an opportunity to give everyone a mental health boost with its first-ever Hope Hour event.

Hope Hour: Mocktails, Mental Health and Moxie is planned Tuesday, July 28, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Boneyard restaurant in Eagle. This event features a physically-distanced format with a maximum attendance of 20 people. Attendees will sip on signature SURO mocktails and nibble healthy snacks while learning the QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — approach.

Similar to CPR, QPR is an evidenced-based, award-winning technique that saves lives. The basic suicide prevention lessons foster an awareness that empowers participants to recognize when someone is signaling for help – whether it’s through oblique clues or very direct actions and statements. The class provides skill-building and confidence for learning how to ask someone if they are feeling suicidal, persuade them to get help and provide referrals, and/or an escort to resources. The class will be led by QPR certified instructors Erin Ivie, SURO executive director and Carol Johnson, SURO director of programs and events.

“We are so excited to host our first Hope Hour and are very motivated to educate our community with the early-intervention QPR approach,” said Ivie, who in addition to her executive director role with SURO serves as the chair for the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado.

“Our goal is to encourage locals to dig deep for their inner moxie and care about mental health just as much as we do about physical health,” Ivie continued. “The more gatekeepers we can train, the more suicide-safe our community will be. In addition, we are choosing to serve mocktails to promote a sober alternative to substance use, which is a known risk factor for suicide.”

Registration is required for this free educational opportunity. Ages 16 and older are welcome. Additionally, Hope Hour events are available for 10-20 people in a private setting. Please contact Carol Johnson at carol.johnson@speakupreachout.org to learn more.