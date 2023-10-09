Eagle expects delivery of all new trash, compost bins by Halloween

After a delay in receiving bins, Eagle residents have started to receive some of their new trash and compost bins. By the end of October, all residents will have a new 64-gallon bear-resistant trash container, a 32-gallon bear-resistant compost bin, and their current 96-gallon trash bin will be re-labeled for single-stream recycling.

The town of Eagle is working to become Eagle County’s first municipality to roll out town-wide composting. However, its plans have been pushed back slightly due to delays in receiving the new containers.

The town was prepared to have its new curbside composting, single-stream recycling and trash service with Vail Honeywagon completely implemented by the end of August. However, just before the full rollout was expected, the town announced that it had “unforeseen delays” with the delivery of the new bear-resistant trash and composting containers.

While this pushed the ultimate delivery to an unknown date, Vail Honeywagon has since been able to deliver some of the bins to certain routes in town.

According to Jennifer Collins, the business development manager for Vail Honeywagon, all residents are expected to have their new trash, compost and (re-labeled) recycling bin by Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The town’s new contract with Vail Honeywagon not only adds curbside compost pickup to all of Eagle but also replaces its dual-stream recycling with single-stream — meaning residents no longer have to separate commingles (plastics, metals and glasses) from paper recycling and take their cardboard to a drop-off site.

Collins added that while the bin delivery was delayed, the company has been picking up single-stream recycling since the middle of September. This means residents can now combine all recycling, including cardboard for pickup on their designated recycling days. Collins added that plastic bags and Styrofoam are not recyclable.

By the end of October, all of Eagle’s residents’ current 96-gallon containers used for trash will be re-labeled as the single-stream recycling bin. Vail Honeywagon will remove all the current 18-gallon recycle bins from residents. The provider will also deliver a new 64-gallon bear-resistant trash container and a 32-gallon bear-resistant organic compost container.

So far, nearly all residents have received the bear-resistant trash receptacles — with the final routes receiving them by Monday, Oct. 9 and Friday, Oct. 13.

The delivery dates for the new compost bins are not completely known as of now but are still expected by the end of October. What is known is that half of the company’s Wednesday routes would receive the compost bins by Wednesday, Oct. 11 and the other half by Wednesday, Oct. 18, Collins added.

Eagle’s new trash, composting and recycling service is part of its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its own operations by 2028 and for the greater Eagle community by 2030.

“Expanding our waste collection services is a proactive step that aligns closely with the town of Eagle’s commitment to achieving our NetZero2030 goals,” said Eagle Town Manager Larry Pardee to the Vail Daily in August. “We must address all facets of our community’s carbon footprint to pursue a more sustainable future. One significant area of focus is waste management, which contributes to approximately 14% of our community’s carbon emissions.”

In addition to composting — which greatly reduces the amount of methane (a potent greenhouse gas) produced by the decomposition of organic materials at landfills — changing to single-stream recycling makes it accessible for residents.

Overall, the goal of the trash, composting and recycling enhancements is to encourage higher recycling rates, reduce waste (and organic materials) in the landfill and reduce the town’s carbon footprint.