Eagle firefighter pops the question during Christmas on Broadway parade

EAGLE — Hugh Fairfield-Smith stopped a parade to propose to his girlfriend Lyndsey Plain, much to the delight of Christmas on Broadway go'ers last weekend.

Fairfield-Smith was in a unique position to make his grand proposal gesture. As a member of the Greater Eagle Fire Department, he was riding on the fire truck that traditionally ends the night-time parade.

"I just thought it would be something special," said Fairfield-Smith. "Lyndsey always says that her favorite town event is Christmas on Broadway."

Once he had the idea, Fairfield-Smith just needed a bit of help to make it happen. He cleared his idea with the Eagle Police Department and the town of Eagle and both organizations pledged their help. Then he reached out to his girlfriend's family from Denver to see if they could come up to witness the event.

"She didn't think anything about her family being there. She just thought they were there to watch the parade," said Fairfield-Smith. "She was super surprised."

So was most of the crowd gathered for the parade.

"It sounded like the roar you hear at sporting events," said Fairfield-Smith.

As for his fiancé, at the time she was so stunned by what was happening she didn't really hear the crowd.

"Watching the video, I was amazed to hear everyone in the crowd cheering," said Plain. "I was completely blown away. I was probably the only one in town who didn't know about it."

The couple is planning a fall 2018 wedding and Fairfield-Smith noted the challenge now is to plan a ceremony that is as unique as the evening when his fiancé said "Yes!"

"Lyndsay said she couldn't have asked for a better proposal," said Fairfield-Smith.