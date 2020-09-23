Eagle grass fire quickly contained with large response

A small fire sparked Wednesday afternoon near near the intersection of Prospect Peak Road and Haystacker Drive in Eagle Ranch.

Nate Peterson | npeterson@vaildaily.com

A small grass fire Wednesday in the Eagle Ranch area of Eagle was quickly contained thanks to quick response from several local agencies.

Emily Marston of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District said the fire sparked Wednesday at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Peak Road and Haystacker Drive. The fire sparked in what’s called the “wildland urban interface” where homes and open land meet. Marston said there are several homes in that area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire crews from Eagle were quickly on the scene. Other crews were dispatched from the Gypsum Fire Protection District and the Avon-based Eagle River Fire Protection District. A U.S. Forest Service fire crew also responded.

Marston said the fire consumed just less than a half-acre. Crews were working on mop-up and final containment in less than an hour.