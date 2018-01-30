Eagle honoring Jake Pates, Meghan Tierney for making US Olympic Snowboard Team

More information: Eagle’s honoring Meghan Tierney and Jake Pates, who each earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team.

EAGLE — Native daughter and son Meghan Tierney and Jake Pates will be honored by their own town with their own day.

After all, it's not every day a small town such as Eagle turns out two Olympians. So, yeah, you gotta have a party to celebrate that.

Thursday, Feb. 1, is Jake and Meghan Day. The party is 5:30 p.m. in Eagle Town Park. The two will compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 8-25.

Different roads, same result

Pates and Tierney took different roads to the Olympics, but the elements are the same: hard work, focus and dedication, said Eagle Mayor Anne McKibbin.

"We desire all young people growing up in Eagle to dream big, aspire to great achievements and work hard to attain them. All citizens are encouraged to celebrate Jake, Meghan and their families," McKibbin said.

Recommended Stories For You

Pates went from a longshot to a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team's snowboard squad. In late December, he won the Winter Dew Tour and was fourth in the U.S. Snowboarding Grand Prix, earning him a spot on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.

As for Tierney, along with other top performances this season, she finished well enough in Erzurum, Turkey, in the FIS World Cup to earn the third spot on the women's Olympic boardercross team.

"If there's something you work hard enough for, you can achieve it. Having people around you who motivate you in a positive way is a serious key to success," Pates said.

"Meghan is a great example of never giving up and if you believe in yourself and your dream that anything is possible," said Chris Tierney, Meghan's father.

Pates, 19, grew up in Eagle and attended Brush Creek Elementary School.

The Tierney clan heeded the only advice Horace Greeley ever uttered worth following: "Go West, young man …" (and women, in the Tierneys case). They migrated to Eagle from New Jersey so the kids could chase their snowboard dreams and attend Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy.

"We felt welcome from the very first day we arrived, as though we were already a part of the town. We truly feel at home here," Chris Tierney said.

Double McTwist

To make the Olympic Team, Pates developed a signature trick, a never-before-seen backside double cork 1260 with a tail grab. While spinning backside on a double cork 1260 — which includes three spins and two flips — is itself a difficult version of that trick, otherwise known as the Double McTwist, it's the tail grab that really makes it stand out. Fans are used to seeing the trick performed with a between-the-bindings grab, and Pates' tail grab gives this exciting maneuver and whole new look.

"This year has already exceeded my expectations," Pates said when he was named to the Olympic team earlier this month. "I am so grateful to everyone who is working on this incredible event at the Eagle Town Park. This confirms the fact that Eagle is the greatest place to call home."

"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the Eagle community. We are honored and fortunate to be able to raise our family in such a wonderful town," Chris Tierney said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.