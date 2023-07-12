Eagle is getting a new tavern in popular space that was home to Bonfire Brewing

The former Bonfire Brewing building Wednesday in Eagle. A new tavern called Second Street is set to open in the space in the coming weeks.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Brian Kunkel’s Eagle roots run several generations deep. He’s just about ready to add to his family history by opening a new chapter in the history of a once-popular spot on Second Street.

A new tavern, appropriately named Second Street, should be fully open by the time the next Eagle Block Party kicks off on Aug. 11. Kunkel said the tavern could be ready for a soft opening by Aug. 1.

The Second Street space was most recently occupied by Bonfire Brewing, a popular community gathering spot that closed its doors in November of 2021, several months after the February deaths of brewery cofounder Andy Jessen in an avalanche in southwest Colorado between Silverton and Ophir.

Not long after Bonfire shut down, Kunkel leased the building from owner Jerry Butters with the idea of opening his own place.

Butters has long owned the entire block where the tavern space sits.

Butters said Kunkel was “the logical person” to lease the new space, citing both his community roots and his role as Bonfire’s taproom manager for several years.

“That corner there became (a community center),” Butters said. “I wanted to help promote the idea that could continue.”

Butters said he had plenty of potential renters express interest in the space when it was vacant, “but I wanted to give it to a guy we know and trust.”

Butters’ plans for the Second Street block also include a walking corridor through the former Red Canyon High School building to Roam restaurant.

“We’re trying to create an environment with a lot more pedestrian movement,” Butters said. “We’re trying to create more activity downtown.”

Kunkel has rented the space for more than a year, saying Butters has been very accommodating as Kunkel worked through the complications of getting the space opened.

While Kunkel said he wants Second Street to be a community gathering spot, don’t expect the second coming of Bonfire. Kunkel said he has a tavern license for the space, which allows the sale of beer, wine and mixed drinks. Second Street doesn’t have a kitchen, but food will be available via a food truck run by a former head chef at the Grand Avenue Grill.

Because there’s no on-site kitchen, Second Street will welcome guests’ dogs, both inside and out.

Inside renovations include multiple nods to the history of Eagle, including a 60-photo timeline of the town from its earliest days to the present.

Plans also include community events including “historical happy hours.” Local historian Kathy Heicher, long a member of the Eagle County Historical Society, is a key organizer of the events, which will feature a troupe of local actors to act out local history.

Kunkel said his target audience is the local working population.

“It feels like the working man has been priced out of the process,” he said. “I want a place where the working man can come and not drain his wallet.”

Early indications are that Second Street will be a popular spot.

“I hear about it nonstop,” Kunkel said. “It’s the first question out of every person’s mouth. People want that space.”

Kunkel said he feels the pressure that goes along with putting a new venture into a popular old space. But he’s a firm believer that he’s just a caretaker of the space.

“I might be the owner of the business, but I’m giving it back to the community,” he said.