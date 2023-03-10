Eagle is getting curbside single-stream recycling, composting and bear-resistant cans

A truck dumps trash at the Eagle Couny landfill near Wolcott. Eagle is severing its current agreegment with Vail Honeywagon to go to a new 10-year agreement that provides curbside single-stream recycling, compost and bear proof containers in an effort to reduce waste and increase sustainable waste practices town-wide

The town of Eagle terminated its pre-existing contract with Vail Honeywagon in order to enter a new agreement with the company that would provide more expansive services — including single-stream recycling, composting and bear-resistant trash receptacles.

The prior agreement with Vail Honeywagon — which was set to come to an end in 2025 — was severed in favor of this option in order to reduce waste and increase sustainable waste practices town-wide. These changes are also anticipated to have a dramatic effect on the town’s trajectory toward its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Vail Honeywagon expects to have the new containers delivered to Eagle residences within 16 to 19 weeks of receiving the agreement. The time accounts for the containers arriving to the Wolcott facility before being delivered to homes throughout Eagle.

Among the new containers will be a 64-gallon bear-resistant trash container, a 96-gallon single-stream recycling container as well as a 32-gallon bear-resistant organic compost container. The agreement states that for these services, Vail Honeywagon will receive $41.75 per month per account.

Residents may also request a second 64-gallon bear-resistant container or a second 96-gallon single-stream recycling container at an additional cost of $25 and $10 per month.

Trash containers will be serviced weekly and recycling and composting collections will occur bi-weekly. Trash collection schedules are determined by neighborhood.

The trash, single-stream recycling and composting contract with Vail Honeywagon will be effective for 10 years. As the town nears the end of the contract, council members will re-evaluate waste collection goals and move forward accordingly.

Laura Hartman, a board member for the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund, said that based on estimates of local greenhouse gas emissions, waste contributes to roughly 27% of local emissions. A huge factor of that comes from food waste, she explained.

“So, reducing the emissions intensity and carbon intensity of our landfill is going to be really crucial to achieving net-zero,” Hartman said.

Increasing the opportunity for community members to recycle and compost their waste materials is a dramatic step toward reducing Eagle’s carbon emissions 20 months into the town’s net zero 2030 goal and alongside other major 2023 moves such as photovoltaic installments and water meter testing and improvements.

Kristen Hartel also sits on the board of the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund. Last year, she presented on the topic and communicated support for the expansion of Vail Honeywagon waste services.

“I’m just pleased to see it finally coming to fruition,” Hartel said.

She said the addition of single-stream recycling and composting also reduces the amount of trash in the existing landfill.

“(This will) preserve the duration of the existing landfill and contribute to the ongoing effort to build soil health on the Western Slope,” Hartman said.

Vail Honeywagon Business Development Manager Jennifer Collins said that in entering this agreement, Eagle will be the leader in sustainable waste management options in the Western Slope.

It is forward-thinking to have smaller trash receptacles and larger options for recycling and composting curbside, Hartman said.

Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said he feels good about the changes being made to trash collections in town as well as their anticipated impacts.

“I do think ultimately, it’s where things are moving and we might as well be in front of it instead of behind it,” Turnipseed said.