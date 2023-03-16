Eagle launches business survey to enhance economic development plan

Eagle's 2023 business survey aims to give town leaders insight to economic vitality and development.

Town of Eagle/Courtesy photo

The town of Eagle, in collaboration with Economic & Planning Systems, is announcing the launch of a business survey as part of its Economic Development Plan. The survey aims to gain insights into the local economy, including opportunities and challenges faced by Eagle businesses, and to inform strategies and recommendations for economic development.

“As a valued member of the Eagle business community, we invite you to participate in this survey. We understand that your time is precious, and we appreciate your willingness to share your opinions and experiences,” Mayor Scott Turnipseed said.

The survey should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and all answers will be kept anonymous and aggregated for data analysis purposes.

The town asks for an email address and business name of participants to ensure no duplicate submissions. This information will be used only for internal data analysis purposes and will not be shared with third parties.

It is important to note that this survey is not a duplicate of the recent Economic Resiliency Survey facilitated by Eagle County. Instead, it is tailored specifically to the Eagle business community. The insights gained will be used to develop a comprehensive Economic Development Strategy that will enhance business growth and prosperity in the town.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Turnipseed and the Town Council have set a goal to connect local businesses with the support and resources they need to thrive, and this survey is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.

“We encourage all Eagle businesses to take part in this survey and help shape the future of economic development in the town,” Turnipseed said.

To participate in the survey, visit https://mailchi.mp/townofeagle/2023employersurvey3 . For more information, residents may contact Nikki Davis , who manages community development for the town.