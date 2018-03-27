Eagle Lions Club to serve up spaghetti to benefit local community

More information: To learn more about the event, or to pre-purchase tickets, contact Ed Smith at 970-328-7770 or Wayne Nelson at 970-376-5848. Advance tickets are eligible for a $25 door prize drawing.

Cost: Dinner tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children (ages 6 to 12) or $27 for immediate family (two parents and children).

What: Eagle Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner and silent auction to support service activities in the Vail to Gypsum areas.

EAGLE — The motto for Lions Clubs International is "We Serve." Next week, local Lions will be doing just that, in a tasty way.

The annual Eagle Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction is planned for Friday, April 6. For decades, the local Lions have been serving up pasta and the fixings so the club can fulfill its community-service mission.

The dinner menu has been tweaked over the years, but look for the same mainstays. Diners will feast on spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Along with the dinner, the event features one of the valley's largest silent auctions. The bill of sale details dozens of items — everything from salon treatments to restaurant gift certificates to tire-rotation services.

The Lions traditionally raise between $8,000 and $10,000 at the spaghetti dinner and silent auction, which they then return to the community through scholarships, pre-school vision screenings, eyeglasses for the needy, support for the disabled, vision surgery and care and more. The club also supports the local Boy Scouts.