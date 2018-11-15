Eagle Masons hosting children’s ski gear sale Saturday, Nov. 17

EAGLE — The Eagle Masonic Lodge is selling children's ski gear for between $10 and $20 per set.

The Masons acquired dozens of sets of children's skis and boots and are selling them beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.

The sale will be held in the parking lot of the Masonic Lodge, located at the corner of Third and Capitol in Eagle.

The money will be used to support the Masons' Christmas Toy Store, scheduled for December. The Masons do not sell the toys. They give toys to families who need it to make their Christmas a little merrier.

For information or to donate, call Jon Asper at 970-977-6234.