Eagle Masons make sure its a merry holiday for Eagle County families

EAGLE — It wouldn't be Christmas in Eagle without the local Masons stepping up to make sure its a happy holiday for all local families.

For the past 18 years, the Eagle Masons have hosted a special toy store event at its hall in Eagle. Local families are welcome to visit the hall and pick out free gifts. The Masons just ask that families make a single visit to the store to ensure there are toys for all local kids.

According to Matt Solomon, the Masons both do their own fundraising to purchase toys for the store and they also accept donations. Locals are welcome donate cash or actual gift items.

"The only limit is people's imagination as to how they want to support it," Solomon said.

The store will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20; Friday, Dec. 21; and Saturday, Dec. 22.

For more information or to make donation arrangements, email solomonh2o@gmail.com.