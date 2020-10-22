Eagle Mine safety work sparks fire inside a mine shaft
Work was to cut through mine workings to seal off the shaft; cutting work sparked old mineshaft timbers
Welding work Oct. 19 sparked a fire inside the Eagle Mine at Gilman.
The fire was reported at about 8 p.m. that day. Trucks from the Eagle River Fire Protection District responded.
District community risk manager and public information officer Tracy LeClair wrote in an email that crews responded to “a fire in a mine shaft caused by welding sparks that dropped on timbers.”
LeClair wrote that crews extinguished the fire with water and fire-suppressing foam, and then turned the scene over to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
In an email, Chris Arent of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote that a contractor for the Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety was “using a cutting tool to cut through mine workings and gain access for the purpose of stabilizing foam to seal off the shaft.”
